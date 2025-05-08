These Are Your Dream Summer Convertibles
I'm happy to report that frequent visitors to Jalopnik are living their dream. We asked our readers earlier this week what their dream summer convertible is. While the responses include plenty of fantasy choices if money were no object, others were delighted to share what's currently parked in their driveway. The earlier post mentioned how there was no added risk in driving a convertible compared to a roofed car, but there definitely is added fun.
Afla Romeo, BMW and even Morgan were mentioned in the comment section. It's hard to deny that nearly every major car-producing country in Europe is represented, but Japan makes up for the lack of quantity with sheer quality. Don't worry, the Mazda Miata is present and accounted for. The traditional sporty convertibles were just as popular as the luxury machines built for cruising. Though, I'm surprised that no one answered with the Pagani Utopia. Without further ado, here are the drop-tops we all dream about during the hottest days of the year.
Volkswagen Karmann Ghia
Heading down the shore, I can sit in traffic or take the back roads.
So I'll take the back roads, easy cruising with nowhere to be. Karmann Ghia. Sure it's slow, and mostly just a pretty Beetle, but so what? I'm not buying it for performance. I'm buying it because it's small, easy to keep running, and looks great parked in front of that seaside restaurant.
Submitted by: potbellyjoe
Mercedes-Benz CLK63
I just got mine about a month ago, CLK 63. Had a Miata, but with two kids, needed 4 seats.
Submitted by: Big Block I-4
TVR Tamora
I would definitely import a TVR Tamora. It's been one of my dream cars overall ever since I raced it in Project Gotham Racing 2 as a kid. This past January, I finally beat the game on the highest difficulty setting after 20 years, and the accomplishment has made me want one even more. They will be legal come Summer 2027 and I'm already counting down the days until then.
Submitted by: Nicholas Chuck
Morgan Supersport Mohair
Morgan Supersport Mohair.
Roadster perfection.
Submitted by: Rapchat
Lotus Elise Series 1
I really like the Lotus Series 1 with the Type-R engine for sale now.
Wailing VTEC behind you, beautiful light handling, looks awesome...
What more do you really need??
Submitted by: JDMmmmmmm
Mercedes-Benz 450SL
Mercedes 450 SL. I've always loved the look of these things- so completely classic, perfectly perfect.
Submitted by: Buckfiddious
Alfa Romeo Spider Series 1
Alfa Spider Series 1. Basic and totally engaging with a great sound.
Submitted by: KOZE
Sunbeam Alpine MK I Roadster
Grace Kelly showing me around Monte Carlo in a 1953 Sunbeam Alpine MK I Roadster.
Submitted by: Jimboy Junio
BMW Z4 3.0si
My summer driver is a 2008 BMW Z4 3.0si roadster. I'm kidding, I try to drive her ALL year long.
Submitted by: Karnak
Volkswagen Golf Cabriolet Mk1
For me, Gotta be a 5-sp, 1990 Mk1 VW Cabriolet, in white. I have a '99 in black, but it doesn't have much character. I love the boxiness, clean lines and the round headlights of the earlier ones. Sweet cheerleader vibes.
Submitted by: Razerx
A whole pack of Mazda Miatas
Two 1999 Miatas, then a Mini, then a Saturn Sky, now a 2021 Miata. I think even if money was no object, you would still find me in a Miata. My having fun in the sun on main roads or back roads just does not require lots of horsepower.
Submitted by: Yepyep373
I've wanted a Miata basically from the day they came out 35 years ago. Finally bought one last summer. Base model with a 6-speed stick. It's pure delight. Should have bought one 35 years ago.
Submitted by: BuddyS
Honda Beat
I've said it before and I'll say it again: The Honda Beat. Enough space for a pair of backpacks on a weekend road trip and enough attention-grabbing power to make Lambo owners rage. Any color will do, but let's go with the pink one I imported a few years ago.
Submitted by: Tiki Bunny