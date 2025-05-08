These Are Your Dream Summer Convertibles

I'm happy to report that frequent visitors to Jalopnik are living their dream. We asked our readers earlier this week what their dream summer convertible is. While the responses include plenty of fantasy choices if money were no object, others were delighted to share what's currently parked in their driveway. The earlier post mentioned how there was no added risk in driving a convertible compared to a roofed car, but there definitely is added fun.

Afla Romeo, BMW and even Morgan were mentioned in the comment section. It's hard to deny that nearly every major car-producing country in Europe is represented, but Japan makes up for the lack of quantity with sheer quality. Don't worry, the Mazda Miata is present and accounted for. The traditional sporty convertibles were just as popular as the luxury machines built for cruising. Though, I'm surprised that no one answered with the Pagani Utopia. Without further ado, here are the drop-tops we all dream about during the hottest days of the year.