Aston Martin Cygnet Vs. Toyota iQ: How Different Are They, Really?

The Aston Martin Cygnet is one of the quirkiest luxury cars you'd ever get to lay your eyes on. It's a luxury city car based on the Toyota iQ, also sold in America as the Scion iQ, an excellent small car no one wanted to buy. The Cygnet was built to fix a very specific problem – fleet emissions. The European Union was tightening emission regulations, especially the average emissions of car brands' fleets. Exotic carmakers like Porsche were hitched to much larger auto corporations, whose collective emissions made the smoke left by these exotic cars seem like a drop in the ocean. Aston Martin had no such leverage for its gas-guzzling, carbon-spewing Vantages and Vanquishes. Hence, the Cygnet, a car that would bring Aston Martin's collective fleet emission average to levels low enough for it to skate under the EU's radar.

The Cygnet was made from 2011 to 2013 as a compliance car, a vehicle made to satisfy government regulations. Some examples of compliance cars are the Fiat 500e, Ford Focus Electric, Honda Fit EV, and Toyota RAV4 EV. Compliance cars are low-effort cars, i.e., not much effort or money is spent on developing them. They are either low-volume cars or simply badge-engineered, as in the case of the Aston Martin Cygnet.

Why not make an EV, then? Well, the year was 2011, a time when EVs were neither popular nor technologically advanced, and developing a new EV would have cost Aston Martin a lot more than simply slapping on a badge on a low-emission microcar from Japan. As expected, there were few takers for a rebadged Aston Martin microcar that cost twice as much as the car it was based on.