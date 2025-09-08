An important moment in the journey of any racing fan is the realization that most competitors will spend their entire careers without taking home the big trophy at season's end. For example, over 780 drivers have started an official Formula 1 race, but there have only been 34 world champions. The exclusive club will likely grow one member larger if either of McLaren's drivers, Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri, clinch this year's title.

Who's your favorite racing driver who has never won a championship? In the realm of F1, there are a plethora of options from across the championship's entire history. Stirling Moss became the archetypal bridesmaid after handing the 1958 championship to Mike Hawthorn, his compatriot and my historical nemesis. During that season's Portuguese Grand Prix, Hawthorn spun out and stalled his Ferrari 246. To bump start his car, Hawthorn drove the wrong way on the track to roll the Ferrari downhill. He went on to cross the finish line second behind Moss, but was disqualified for reckless driving. However, Moss went to the stewards and convinced them to overturn the penalty. Hawthorn went on to become Britain's first world champion by a single point over Moss. It was the fourth and final time Moss had been the runner-up in the world championship.