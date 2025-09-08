At $5,500, Would You Conquer The World In This 1981 AMC Concord?

According to the seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice AMC Concord has only 3,600 miles on the clock. That's a mere 81 miles per year, meaning this car really needs to get out and see the world. Let's see if it's priced to do just that.

In modern parlance, to be "in a pickle" commonly means to be stuck in a jam, a tough predicament. That may not have always been the case, as when Shakespeare used the phrase in "The Tempest," in which King Alonso asks of the jester Trinculo, "How camest thou in this pickle?" the reference was to the latter's being drunk, not being in a bind.

Porsche was in a pickle in the modern sense, back in the 1980s, as sales dwindled and costs rose. Fortunately, the company revised its production methods and introduced a series of money-making cars and crossovers that brought it back from the brink. Money matters and Porsches seem to go hand in hand, as evidenced by the 1989 Porsche 944 S2 we considered last Friday. With its large-displacement four under the hood, that coupe should prove quite speedy. The $17,800 asking price proved it to be pretty spendy as well. Many of you commented that better options are out there for entry into the Porsche clan, a consideration that was reflected in the 60% No Dice vote the car received.