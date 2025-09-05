At $17,800, Could This 1989 Porsche 944 S2 Be A Long-Term Partner?
Porsche 944s like today's Nice Price or No Dice S2 are becoming more and more collectable, a point proven by this silver over burgundy car being offered out of what the seller says is their "small collection." Let's see if this one's condition and price make it a top contender for a new collector.
In the ancient Greek epic 'The Odyssey,' Odysseus and his crew encounter the Sirens, deadly creatures masquerading as beautiful women who lure sailors to their deaths with their hypnotic singing. To survive, Odysseus orders his men to plug their ears with beeswax after instructing them to bind him tightly to the ship's mast so he could hear the Sirens' singing without succumbing to O-death-eus.
The allure of the 2001 BMW 740i M Sport we considered yesterday likely wouldn't require quite so dramatic of precautions. At just $7,600, however, that now classic Bimmer held a significant draw, enough so that it earned a solid 72% Nice Price win.
A perfect pairing
Let's stick with yesterday's big BMW for a moment and give some thought to what might be the chef's kiss of a garage companion for that stately German saloon. This 1989 Porsche 944 S2 could be a solid contender for the role. Painted in traditional Zermatt Silver Metallic over a burgundy interior with leather seating, it would be a lovely contrast to the BMW's elegant combo of metallic blue paint and a biscuit interior.
And what better pairing of a sedan and sports car is there? When new, each of these classics was at the top of not only its game but practically the entire category in which it contended.
Other pluses with this Porsche include relatively low (83,200) miles, a recent timing belt job, and a fresh set of Micheline Pilot Sport tires on its handsome factory alloys. This is a three-owner car, with the latest long-term owner claiming to have enjoyed it for the past nine years.
Large Marge
Being an S2, this 944 is the last of the line, the model's final form before the 968 took over for its short run. Both the S2 and the later 968 are powered by a 3.0-liter 16-valve inline four. At the time, that was the largest displacement four-cylinder engine in any production car and offered a significant power bump over the earlier, smaller displacement engines. The specs are 208 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque, both coming on relatively high in the rev band for such a big motor.
Behind that is a torque tube that sends the ponies to a rear-mounted five-speed transaxle. No mention is made in the ad regarding the condition of this car's clutch, but should it need to be replaced, the car's near 50/50 balance, provided by the front engine-rear transaxle layout, goes from being a blessing to a curse. Those are not fun to do.
In fact, the seller gives us no information regarding the car's mechanical condition at all, save for that mention of a new timing belt and those Michelins. Based on the reported miles and the timing of the belt replacement, we can surmise that it's only been driven a mere 2,200 miles in the last six years.
A ding for a dent
That lack of use is a shame, as these are cars that beg to be driven and appreciated; otherwise, they will fallow. This one doesn't seem to have suffered egregiously so far, though. The bodywork and paint are mostly in tip-top condition, although, frustratingly, there is one quite noticeable flaw. On the driver's side, the body panel that bridges the tail lamp housing and the bumper has a nasty dent in it. Fortunately, neither the bumper below nor the tail lamp assembly above appears to have suffered a similar fate.
It's better news in the cabin, which is good because that's where any new owner will hopefully spend most of their time with the car. It's all factory in here, right down to the Blaupunkt AM/FM/cassette head unit and its de rigueur '80s aesthetic companion, a graphic equalizer. Everything looks to be in fantastic condition, and the car is kitted with power windows, seats, and AC. It's also a modern enough car to have a pair of airbags for passive restraint rather than goofy automatic seat belts. Additionally, it is worth noting that the seller has the same AliExpress key fob that I do. Good on them. The title is clean, and the car seems to need nothing before going to a new owner.
Making a commitment
There are two significant places where this Porsche diverges from yesterday's BMW—the mileage and the price. The first is much lower on this car, while the latter—perhaps reflecting that mileage—is much higher. That means that we now need to stop comparing the cars or considering them as some sort of automotive partners in crime.
To that end, what do we think about this 944 and its big-bore engine? Is it a nice enough example of the breed despite that dumb dent in the back? More importantly, is it worth the $17,800 the seller is asking for the sale? Or is that too much to ask even for a potential collectible?
You decide!
