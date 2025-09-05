At $17,800, Could This 1989 Porsche 944 S2 Be A Long-Term Partner?

Porsche 944s like today's Nice Price or No Dice S2 are becoming more and more collectable, a point proven by this silver over burgundy car being offered out of what the seller says is their "small collection." Let's see if this one's condition and price make it a top contender for a new collector.

The allure of the 2001 BMW 740i M Sport we considered yesterday likely wouldn't require quite so dramatic of precautions. At just $7,600, however, that now classic Bimmer held a significant draw, enough so that it earned a solid 72% Nice Price win.