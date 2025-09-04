At $7,600, Is This 2001 BMW 740i M Sport A Beautiful Bargain?

While it has high-ish mileage, today's Nice Price or No Dice 740i is claimed by its seller to run and drive "like new." They also tout it as being the best-looking of all 7 Series, which is something we all can agree on. Let's see if we can agree on its price tag as well.

Few people consider the advantages of driving a right-hand drive car or truck in a left-hand drive environment. Naturally, there are some safety aspects to consider. In head-on overlap collisions, the driver of an RHD car is farther from the impact, and hence less likely to be severely injured. Then there's the whole joy of jumping out onto the curb to be taken into account. That's a pretty sweet opportunity, typically only available to passengers, as drivers must exit into traffic. Of course, drive-thrus present their own problems, but we should probably all cut back on fast food, so that might actually be yet another advantage of RHD.

Being a private import and originally a JDM-only model, the 2000 Nissan Silvia Varietta we looked at yesterday was, by nature, RHD. It also featured a fancy folding hard top, but even that couldn't generate much enthusiasm for its $16,737 asking price. In the end, it went right to a 61% No Dice loss.