At $7,600, Is This 2001 BMW 740i M Sport A Beautiful Bargain?
While it has high-ish mileage, today's Nice Price or No Dice 740i is claimed by its seller to run and drive "like new." They also tout it as being the best-looking of all 7 Series, which is something we all can agree on. Let's see if we can agree on its price tag as well.
The big Bimmer
It's long been noted that if you want to see what features and conveniences will be commonplace on cars a decade out, all one needs to do is look at a current Mercedes-Benz S Class or BMW 7 Series. The technology cold war over top-doggedness has been ongoing between the Stuttgart stalwarts and their Bavarian broheims for more than 40 years. With each new edition of the halo sedans, BMW and Mercedes leapfrog each other in the display of engineering prowess.
This 2001 BMW 740i M Sport (E38) hails from an era when that battle didn't rage quite so fiercely, and is all the better for it. The E38 is both the last of the mostly analog editions of the 7 Series and, arguably, its most attractively styled. The succeeding E65 edition introduced the now infamous "Bangle Butt," which capped an appearance that, overall, was far more ponderous. People may someday appreciate that car's audacious looks, but today is not that day,
The E38, on the other hand, is near perfection, and the styling updates made to this, the last model year, which include body-colored rocker panels and clear front turn signal lenses, accentuate the original lithe, well-balanced looks.
Get the L outta here
This one is particularly appealing as it's been fitted from the factory with the M Sport package. That's a collection consisting of a Steptronic transmission, more aggressively geared rear end, Shadowline trim for the bodywork, suspension upgrades, front sport bucket seats, and 18-inch M-Parallel wheels. Those upgrades impart a bit of sporty sass to the 7 Series' stately nature. This is also the short wheelbase edition of the E38, not the longer L. The seller describes it as a "Sporty Shorty," which is a fun way to denote the model.
It's further described as being in excellent condition, something the pictures in the ad seem to bear out. Painted in Orient Blue Metallic, the bodywork appears to be in great condition and without flaw. The M-Parallels are un-curbed and are wrapped in Continental rubber. Up top, a heavy aftermarket tint covers the side glass and rear window. All of the trim is present and accounted for, and, as yet, no one has felt the need to paint the twin kidney surrounds black, so there's that. Behind that is an engine bay that presents as clean as a whistle and with no apparent issues.
Lots of fun
Despite the sporting pretensions, this is first and foremost a luxury saloon. That's made clear by opening any of the car's four doors, as the interior is awash with leather and warm wood. That all looks to be in remarkably good condition for the car's age and 178,000 miles on the clock. It all appears to be original, too, with no aftermarket radio or cup holders to spoil the old-school vibe.
Mechanically, it's said to be up to snuff. The 4.4-liter, 286-horsepower M62 all-alloy V8 is claimed to be free of leaks, knocks, or other alarming issues. The ZF five-speed automatic behind that is said to shift smoothly and with no fuss.
According to the ad, other pluses here include a recent brake pad replacement and a new battery. The oil and filter have also been changed, so the car should be a turnkey affair for a new owner.
The only really notable flaws on the car are confined to the trunk. There is some staining on the carpet there, and the lid-mounted toolkit is missing its safety triangle and has a broken restraining strap. Based on the pics in the ad, that's it. The car has recently passed its state smog test and comes with a clean title.
A bargain BMW?
Along with all that goodness, this E38 also comes with a $7,600 asking price, and we now need to weigh that against the car's condition, its desirability, and its relatively high mileage. We should also take into account its looks, since, I think we can all agree, it appears to be a very pretty ride.
What's your take on this handsome 740i and its $7,600 asking price? Does that feel like a solid deal to roll a seven? Or do the car's age and heavy load of miles mean this Bimmer is a bit of a bummer at that price?
