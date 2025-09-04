LA Car Crash Leads To Ambulance Crash, Only For The Crash Investigator To Also Crash

Like most cities in the U.S., Los Angeles is a city built for cars. People are allowed to live there, too, but ultimately, the city belongs to the cars. The people who drive those cars also crash them constantly. But hey, at least if you get into a bad wreck, there are some great hospitals nearby, and you can count on emergency responders to take care of you, right? Not necessarily. As the Los Angeles Times reports, you might just find yourself in a Russian nesting doll of crashes that's so ridiculous, it would almost be funny if it weren't so serious.

As you can probably guess, this saga starts with a car crash. We don't have many details on the initial crash, but it was serious enough that at least one of the victims needed to be taken to the hospital. That was probably pretty scary for the victim and their loved ones, but the Los Angeles Fire Department had it under control and dispatched an ambulance to get the victim to the hospital. That appears to have gone smoothly enough, but once the victim was in the back of the ambulance and headed for treatment, things took a bizarre twist.

Another LA driver crashed into the ambulance, something one of my new nurse friends would probably describe as "not exactly ideal." That crash then required the battalion chief to drive out and investigate what had happened. Except when they arrived on the scene, they were involved in yet another crash. Yikes. Also, what the hell, LA drivers? First responders have a hard enough time as it is without people crashing into them all the time.