At $16,737, Would You Own Radwood In This 2000 Nissan Silvia Varietta?
Today's Nice Price or No Dice Silvia is built for cruising, not, like so many others, for drifting. One of only 1,143 built by Nissan subsidiary Autech, this is a JDM car that's now old enough to see the world. Let's decide if we can see paying its asking price.
For car people, the name Alpine can conjure up a number of different images. For audiophiles, there's the well-respected Japanese car stereo maker. Then there's the French specialty car builder that just won the European Car of the Year Award with its electric A290. Finally, for the classic car buffs, there's the Sunbeam Alpine that came in three or four different forms.
We looked at a 1966 Sunbeam Alpine Mark V yesterday, and almost all of us liked what we saw. Similar in intent and specification to the contemporary MGB, our Alpine also came with an MGB-like price tag of only $10,000. Seeing as it was far rarer than a B, earned itself some kudos in the comments and a solid 78% Nice Price win in the voting.
Open up and say, Autech
One question lingering over yesterday's Alpine was whether or not it had any top, as none was shown or described in the ad. While today's 2000 Nissan Silvia Varietta is also a convertible, its top is unquestionably there, and, in fact, is shown in both up and down positions in the ad.
Sold only in the Japanese home market, the Varietta is about as rare as they come, having been sold for only four model years (1999 — 2002) with only 1143 reaching owners during that short run. A 2+2 hardtop convertible, the Varietta is a version of the S15 Silvia, sold through Nissan dealers in Japan, but was built by Nissan subsidiary Autech for the marque. Autech was merged with Nismo, Nissan's motorsports division, in 2022, so the name is now relegated to the history books.
Regardless, by the time the S15 edition of the Silvia was introduced in 1999, Nissan had decided that the model was too good for the North American market, choosing not to export it in place of the S14 model known here as the 240SX.
The Variettas were all a bit under-specced in comparison to the North American 240SX, as the model was saddled with the naturally aspirated 2.0-liter SR20DE four-cylinder rather than the American car's larger 2.4-liter four. With 162 horsepower and 142 pound-feet of torque, it's still pretty competitive, though.
Flip your lid
This Silvia's party piece, however, is that origami roof. Like most folding hardtops, it breaks in half and descends under the boot lid, which can open in both the front and the rear. When open, the car has nice proportions, but it's a different story when the top is closed. Then, the long nose and long tail styling can, from certain angles, lend the car a sort of El Camino look.
This one is painted in Brilliant Blue. That was one of just four color choices on the model (the others being red, white, and silver), and according to records, it is one of only 567 painted in the hue.
Overall, the car appears to be in very good condition, with no obvious dings or dents and no apparent road rot. The five-spoke factory alloys do show some evidence of age, but it's nothing too bad. With just 71,717 miles on the clock, the car hasn't really had much of an opportunity to get into dutch on the road, so that appearance does seem to jive.
Oh Canada
There's a bit more wear and tear evident in the cabin, although, again, that's mostly nits being picked. The most egregious of that is the leather failing on the steering wheel, driver's seat, and shift boot for the five-speed stick. On the plus side, everything else seems in place, and there are some interesting quirks, including a double DIN Japanese Kenwood stereo and what looks to be a flash card reader mounted under the dash behind the ignition switch.
The car is offered by a dealer that appears to specialize in JDM imports. That dealer is located in Canada, but offers the car in either Canadian dollars or American. At 25 years old, this Silvia is now eligible to be brought into the States, where it can legally frustrate drivers with its right-hand drive.
It's described in the ad as being all original, and the selling dealer claims the car to have been detailed and to have passed its "stringent 100 point inspection." No mention is made of the title status, so prospective buyers should inquire about that.
A Silvia for a song?
Any prospect will also want to be concerned with the car's $16,737 asking price. That's the dealer's offer in American dollars. For Canadians, it's $22,990, meaning for once, it's better to be American. Despite that, this Silvia should prove a hit no matter where it goes. Hardly known outside of Japan and within the hardcore S-chassis fan club, this special Silvia would likely prove a star at any Cars and Coffee or JDM car show. Is it, however, worth $16,737 to do so?
What do you say? Is that a fair price for this rare car? Or does that not, actually, flip your lid?
