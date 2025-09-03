At $16,737, Would You Own Radwood In This 2000 Nissan Silvia Varietta?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Silvia is built for cruising, not, like so many others, for drifting. One of only 1,143 built by Nissan subsidiary Autech, this is a JDM car that's now old enough to see the world. Let's decide if we can see paying its asking price.

For car people, the name Alpine can conjure up a number of different images. For audiophiles, there's the well-respected Japanese car stereo maker. Then there's the French specialty car builder that just won the European Car of the Year Award with its electric A290. Finally, for the classic car buffs, there's the Sunbeam Alpine that came in three or four different forms.

We looked at a 1966 Sunbeam Alpine Mark V yesterday, and almost all of us liked what we saw. Similar in intent and specification to the contemporary MGB, our Alpine also came with an MGB-like price tag of only $10,000. Seeing as it was far rarer than a B, earned itself some kudos in the comments and a solid 78% Nice Price win in the voting.