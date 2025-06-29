What A 10-Ply Tire Rating Means, And Why You Might Pick Them

In the truck world, you'll often hear people talking about 10-ply tires. Some swear by their added durability and strength, particularly when it comes to off-roading. But what exactly are 10-ply tires, and why might you want them?

The term "10-ply" is a relic from the days of bias-ply tires on cars and trucks. It referred to how many layers of material were used to form the tire's inner structure. The more layers, the stronger the tire. In comparison, ordinary passenger cars that never left pavement used to use four-ply tires, so a 10-ply is a big step up in strength and durability.

Today's radial tires have replaced this term with a Load Range rating — one of many things written on your tires. Load Range E is equivalent to what the old 10-ply tires could handle. Despite the name, modern so-called 10-ply tires don't always have 10 layers of structural material inside. Manufacturers use stronger materials than they used to, and radial tires are an inherently stronger design than bias-ply, so fewer layers may be necessary to achieve the equivalent strength. Nevertheless, the old name has stuck around.

These stronger, stiffer tires have certain advantages, but they cost more and come at the cost of added weight and stiffness, which can lead to a stiff, uncomfortable ride. Unless you have a genuine need for these heavy-duty tires, you might not want to run them. Here are some situations, though, where they can legitimately help.