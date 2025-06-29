What A 10-Ply Tire Rating Means, And Why You Might Pick Them
In the truck world, you'll often hear people talking about 10-ply tires. Some swear by their added durability and strength, particularly when it comes to off-roading. But what exactly are 10-ply tires, and why might you want them?
The term "10-ply" is a relic from the days of bias-ply tires on cars and trucks. It referred to how many layers of material were used to form the tire's inner structure. The more layers, the stronger the tire. In comparison, ordinary passenger cars that never left pavement used to use four-ply tires, so a 10-ply is a big step up in strength and durability.
Today's radial tires have replaced this term with a Load Range rating — one of many things written on your tires. Load Range E is equivalent to what the old 10-ply tires could handle. Despite the name, modern so-called 10-ply tires don't always have 10 layers of structural material inside. Manufacturers use stronger materials than they used to, and radial tires are an inherently stronger design than bias-ply, so fewer layers may be necessary to achieve the equivalent strength. Nevertheless, the old name has stuck around.
These stronger, stiffer tires have certain advantages, but they cost more and come at the cost of added weight and stiffness, which can lead to a stiff, uncomfortable ride. Unless you have a genuine need for these heavy-duty tires, you might not want to run them. Here are some situations, though, where they can legitimately help.
Hauling and towing
The newer "Load Range" term is a big clue as to one reason why one might want 10-ply tires. They are better at handling heavy loads than regular tires. My Ford Transit camper van came from the factory with Load Range E, or 10-ply, Continental VanContact A/S tires. It was a cargo van in its past life, the longest and tallest version of the Transit that Ford makes, and came prepared to carry heavy loads as a commercial vehicle should. Its recommended tire pressures are 52 pounds per square inch in front and 80 psi rear, pressures that would quickly blow out ordinary tires. The maximum pressure these tires can take is 90 psi. The higher pressure adds to their carrying capacity.
Along with hauling, towing is another good use for 10-ply tires. In addition to their load handling capabilities, their added stiffness is more resistant to swaying, which helps both the tow vehicle and trailer track down the road straight. Some believe that 10-ply tires can increase your towing capacity, but it's important never to tow anything heavier than your vehicle's towing capacity rating. Just because upgraded tires can handle a heavier load doesn't mean the rest of your vehicle can.
Off-roading
The toughness of 10-ply tires is also useful when the going gets tough, especially when leaving the pavement behind. Their stronger, stiffer structure is more resistant to punctures, not only through the tread but also the sidewalls. Their ability to handle high tire pressures isn't relevant in this case, as you'll want to run lower pressure off-road. This is where the stronger, stiffer sidewalls of the best all-terrain tires come into play, resisting rock punctures while supporting the vehicle's weight as the low pressure lets them remain flexible over uneven terrain.
This is why we run 10-ply tires on our Toyota 4Runner. We don't need the extra weight capacity and rarely tow even light loads. And we don't go off-road that much. But we do live down several miles of dirt roads that the county may or may not maintain well. They currently have a lot of wash-outs and exposed rocks thanks to one of the wettest Arkansas springs on record. For us, it's worth putting up with a stiffer ride on pavement if it means not having to patch or replace tires as often due to punctures on the rough roads where we live.