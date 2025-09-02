Southwest Adds Secondary Cockpit Barrier, Allowing Pilots To Safely Dash To The Toilet

One of the easiest ways to prevent an airliner from being hijacked or worse is to stop unwanted visitors from gaining access to the cockpit. While the cockpit door is locked during flights, pilots do have to open the door to receive meals and head to the lavatory. Southwest Airlines became the first U.S. carrier to fly a plane with a secondary barrier as an added layer of security when the door is opened. This feature will be a common sight on all commercial planes in the future.

The Federal Aviation Administration required that all new passenger planes have a secondary cockpit barrier starting in August of this year. However, the agency delayed the requirement by a year after being persuaded by Airlines for America, an industry lobbying group that represents every major airline in the country. According to Reuters, the trade organization was pushing for a two-year delay. The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the world's largest pilot union, wanted regulators to ignore the request and cited the 52 hijacking attempts since 2001.