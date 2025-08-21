British Airways Pilot Suspended For Leaving Cockpit Door Open So His Family Could Watch Him Fly

Being an airline pilot apparently isn't as glamorous a profession as it used to be. One British Airways pilot decided to take matters into his own hands to show off his job to family members when he chose to fly with the cockpit door open during a London-to-New York flight earlier this month. It's safe to say that the door being unlocked and wide open caught the attention of passengers and other crew members. The pilot was quickly suspended once the plane touched down in the Big Apple, and the return flight to Heathrow was canceled.

The incident happened on August 6 from Heathrow Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport, arguably the most prestigious airline route in the world. According to Simple Flying, the Boeing 777's cockpit door was open for a significant amount of time during the flight. Despite the regulations requiring the door to be locked, one of the pilots made an active decision to keep the door open so his family, who were onboard as passengers, could see him at the controls.