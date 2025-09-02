What We Really Need Is A Hypercar Made By Vacuum Company That Says It's The Apple Of China

This is one of those great wait-and-see opportunities. Maybe Dreame pulls it off, maybe they don't. If they don't, the vacuums still look perfectly desirable. Dyson, after all, bailed out on its EV project without any particularly negative impacts. That was back when there was quite a bit of chatter about an Apple Car, another project that's now kaput. Still, over the past few years, Chinese tech companies have shown that they can build cars, so this whole discussion has been rebooted.

The worst case here is that Dreame winds up looking silly for aiming so high. Then again, you could have leveled that charge at anybody who decided to do the hypercar thing. And before that, the supercar thing. The itch never seems to go away, and at some point China has to start producing the kind of crazy high-performance vehicles that we in the West have enjoyed for decades.