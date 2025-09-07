Who Built The First V6 Engine, And What Car Got It?

Throaty, high-pitched, and full of personality, the V6 engine has powered millions of cars around the world for over seven decades. This architecture has given rise to some of the most iconic models in history, including Ferrari's Dino, the Nissan GT-R, and the DeLorean DMC-12. It's even used to upgrade humble sedans, like the Toyota Camry V6 version. The V6 has proven a hugely successful mass-market choice, with GM's Buick 3800 V6 alone selling more than 25 million units. The design originated from modest beginnings, born of Italian engineering ingenuity and the vision of a man who played a key part in the growth of legendary Italian carmaker Lancia.

Lancia already had a V4 engine in its lineup, but the company was eager to eliminate the vibrations that plagued it. Engineer Francesco De Virgilio was tasked with creating a compact engine that was both powerful and smooth. His answer was the V6, a design he began developing in the early 1940s before it was finally introduced in 1950. De Virgilio had joined the Italian automaker in 1939 and later moved to the test department, where he worked alongside famed designer Vittorio Jano.

The six-cylinder engine had a 60-degree design for even firing intervals. The first iteration of the engine was a 1.8-liter unit, which came with six crankpins and twin valves per cylinder. It wasn't setting the roads ablaze as it put out a meager 56 hp, significantly less than the inline six-cylinder engines of that time period. For example, the Maserati 1.5-liter engine in the A6 is said to have produced 65 hp. The Lancia engines, however, did become more powerful over the years.