This Cooking Oil Powered Engine May Have Been Brilliant, But It Never Found Success

You would think that having zero external and internal cooling is a bad idea for a diesel engine, but Elsbett thought differently. The Elsbett Museum in Salz, Germany claims that the engine ran smoother and quieter, while still having adequate power and consuming half the fuel — all made possible by what Elsbett called dueothermal (or duothermic) combustion.

Swirled intake air enters the combustion chamber and circulates inside the cylinder. Next, the swirled air moves into the "spherical recesses" of the piston, and fuel gets injected as the piston moves up, with the fuel droplets mixing with the air vortex. High pressure ignites the fuel, creating hot combustion gases.

However, the temperature difference has also created cooler air, now forced between the pistons and cylinder walls, which insulates the pistons, cylinders, and cylinder heads from hot combustion gases using cooler swirled air. The Elsbett engine heats up entirely by radiant heat and friction. And since there are no power-robbing ancillaries like water pumps, all the energy produced during combustion translates to more powah, baby.

The Elsbett duothermal combustion engine wasn't only efficient, the museum says, but also capable of a very long service life owing to its robust construction. Instead of aluminum, it has steel pistons, a steel engine block, and steel cylinder heads. The unified steel construction ensured that all internal components would expand and contract with similar clearances and length ratios.

Moreover, the Elsbett engine has no cylinder head gasket, a component with a reputation for compromising the performance of otherwise good cars. And since the clearances of an Elsbett engine are almost 10 times smaller than those of a standard diesel engine, the museum says, it can run on a diet of cooking oil or vegetable oil without fouling up the combustion chamber with harmful residue.