This Was The First Car Ever Powered By A Diesel Engine

When most people think of diesel engines, they often picture heavy-duty trucks and locomotives — or they might recall Volkswagen's Dieselgate scandal – but diesel power actually made its passenger car debut nearly a century ago. While the 1936 Mercedes-Benz 260 D is often credited as the first production car with a diesel engine, the full story goes back a bit farther and includes earlier prototypes — plus a surprise appearance from a French automaker.

The diesel engine takes its moniker from its inventor, Rudolf Diesel, who patented his first-of-its-kind compression ignition engine in the 1890s. Unlike gasoline engines, which use spark plugs to ignite air and fuel within the combustion chamber, diesel engines rely on compressing air to intense pressures and temperatures before injecting fuel. The resulting combustion is not only powerful, but highly efficient. These qualities made it ideal for both industrial and commercial use.

Early applications of diesel power were seen in ships, trains, and factories because these massive engines were far too heavy for the compact personal vehicles of the time. It wasn't until the early 20th century that automakers began to seriously experiment with smaller, more roadworthy versions.