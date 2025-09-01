At $2,700, Is This 1993 Ford Tempo A Deal That's Hard To Beat?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Tempo is described by its seller as coming from an era "When cars were cool and had personality." Part of this Ford's personality can be found in its rare for the model five-speed manual gearbox. Let's see if this old-school Ford still has what it takes to make an impression.

It's a commonly held belief that monopolies are bad and that competition is healthy for the market in general, as well as for businesses, fostering better offerings. That's only the case, however, when those offerings are... well, competitive.

Case in point, the 1988 Lotus Esprit Turbo we looked at last Friday. At $35,000, it seemed, at first glance, to be a fairly compelling sports car deal. Upon further reflection, though, it wasn't that the Lotus called that asking price into question; it was the vast number of competing cars within that price range that offer not only a similar experience but far more bang for the buck that did so. Based on the comments, that competition proved to be the Esprit's Achilles Heel, driving it to a 78% No Dice loss.