2026 Volkswagen T-Roc Hybrid Will Be The Last New ICE-Only VW, And Luckily It Looks Good

It's unfortunate that the U.S. won't get the T-Roc, because it's a nice way to ring out the era of internal combustion — plus, it's prettier than a good chunk of the crossovers on our roads today. A compact crossover with exclusively hybrid drivetrains would probably do reasonably well in the States, and I'd rather see these parked on the street then yet another Chevrolet Trailblazer. Volkswagen, run the numbers one more time, and just double-check that you can't send the T-Roc here. Pretty please?

As for the no-more-internal-combustion stuff, it doesn't mean there won't continue to be new gas-powered Volkswagens for a while. The company just won't be developing new cars on ICE platforms. Speaking to Autocar, CEO Thomas Schäfer said that the rest of Volkswagen's lineup has been recently redesigned, with models that can last and be further refreshed and given better, more efficient hybrid powertrains. "For now, [the T-Roc] is the final totally new vehicle that we will put on a new platform on the combustion side," Schäfer said to Autocar, "But with everything that's changing around us, when you look at the EU... Will there be an end of combustion engines in 2035, yes or no? And what are the thresholds on the way? Customers will decide, and then if the demand is there, you will have to think about new vehicles, but for now there is no plan."