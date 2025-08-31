City Throws Party Celebrating 'Big Penny' Bridge's 100th Too Tall Truck Victim

Some low bridges, like the 11-foot-8 bridge or pretty much any bridge on Boston's Storrow Drive, are infamous for tearing open tall trucks that drive underneath them. But none have as much charm as "Big Penny," a 12-foot bridge in Lansing, Michigan's Old Town district that recently claimed its 100th victim since 2004. The bridge is so popular among the locals that they threw a party to celebrate this truck munching milestone, reports WLNS.

Big Penny is a railroad bridge over Pennsylvania Avenue near Lindbergh Drive and Potter Park Avenue. You can even find it on Google Maps by its name. It is unique among bridges that enjoy a regular diet of trucks in that it clearly shows its intentions with a set of fangs and a pair of googly eyes. These come courtesy of a pair of anonymous administrators of the STUPID Lansing Facebook group, reports Mlive. While there are many stupid Facebook groups, this one is an acronym for "Society for Totally Useless Pranks and Immature Dumbassery."

While some places outlaw the harmless decoration of public property, Lansing has allowed Big Penny's to remain, perhaps in hopes of attracting truck drivers' attention before driving under it after missing numerous signs and flashing lights warning of the bridge's low height. This has proved to be in vain. Big Penny claimed yet another victim less than 12 hours after its new face was installed.