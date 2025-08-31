The Space Shuttle's Tires Were Designed To Only Be Used Once

When the Space Shuttle lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in 1981, it was the first reusable spacecraft. The massive orange external fuel tank was the major component designed to be destroyed on every flight. However, parts of the Shuttle orbiter had to be swapped out before the spacecraft could safely venture back to orbit. The four tires mounted to the orbiter's main landing gear had to be replaced after every flight because of the immense forces during touchdown.

Landing the Space Shuttle was highly demanding of both the pilot and the shuttle itself. After entering the atmosphere, the Space Shuttle glided to the runway. The astronaut at the controls had only one shot to land because the spacecraft was flying unpowered. In ideal conditions, the Shuttle would touch down at speeds approaching 250 miles per hour on a 2.84-mile runway specifically built for it in Florida at KSC. For comparison, Concorde landed at 187 mph. According to NASA, a main landing gear tire can carry three times the load of a tire used on the Boeing 747. With the main landing gear taking the brunt of the landing, the nose gear's two tires actually had a two-flight lifespan.