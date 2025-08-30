Peugeot Once Entered A Car Into A Bicycle Race, Then Lost By 6 Days

When an automaker wants to tout the performance of its high-end models today, it would likely take a trip to the Nürburgring for a lap record attempt. It was a completely different story during the industry's early days in the 19th century and there were very few cars on the road. Anything and anywhere with an audience could be an opportunity for publicity. In 1891, Peugeot entered its Type 3 into Paris-Brest-Paris, a 745-mile bicycle race. The event's monumental scale garnered a similar-sized audience that the fledgling automaker couldn't ignore. However, Peugeot might have underestimated the race's difficulty.

Paris-Brest-Paris was organized by Le Petit Journal, the French capital's largest newspaper. The event's grueling nature was highlighted by its length as the world's longest bicycle and its symbolic midpoint. For comparison, the 300-mile Milan-San Remo is the longest one-day race in modern pro cycling. As fervor swelled, Paris-Brest-Paris attracted over 400 entries and garnered the nickname "La Course Nationale" or the National Race. On race day, 207 competitors felt brave enough to take the start and pedal towards Brest. The city is located near the tip of Brittany, on the Atlantic Ocean, at the western edge of France.

Armand Peugeot convinced Pierre Giffard, the newspaper's editor, to allow the entry of his company's latest model, the Type 3. The two-seater weighed 1,100 pounds and was powered by a Daimler 565cc V-twin engine that produced 2.5 horsepower. According to Peugeot, the Type 3 could reach a top speed of 11 miles per hour and featured a chain drive. Armand might have been eager to have his car compete because he wouldn't be behind the wheel for the odyssey. The Type 3 would be driven by Louis Rigoulot, Peugeot's chief engineer, and factory foreman Auguste Doriot.