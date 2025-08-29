NYPD's Director Of Traffic Allegedy Committed A Hit-And-Run, Then Tried To Cover It Up

If there's one thing New York Mayor Eric Adams' administration loves, it's corruption. Adams himself only escaped prosecution for his own corruption by selling the city out to the Trump administration, and he's far from the only one in the administration dealing with corruption allegations. Heck, there's even an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to investigations into the Adams administration. And you can now add the NYPD's director of traffic, Franklin Sepulveda, to that list, as he's been accused of committing a hit-and-run, then trying to cover it up, The City reports.

Allegedly, Sepulveda hit a parked car and then, when a department traffic manager noticed Sepulveda's car had been damaged, told them to report the damage occurred in a nearby police parking lot. At some point, Internal Affairs began investigating, questioning the manager and showing them surveillance video of the crash. It isn't clear how IA learned about the alleged cover-up, and NYPD officials declined to comment when The City reached out for answers, but one unnamed source within the NYPD told the outlet, "He's in a lot of trouble. It's a serious case."

It's illegal to commit a hit-and-run, and it's also bad to lie about it, but what makes it worse is that Sepulveda isn't just a cop. He's a senior NYPD official who reportedly has a reputation for being a strict boss who regularly disciplined other officers who crashed their patrol cars. He also made almost $200,000 last year. As District Council 37 Local 983 Vice President Marvin Robbins told The City, Sepulveda's attempted cover-up is a slap in the face to lower-level officers who are expected to follow the law. "This is amazing how the same person who implements penalties against my members can walk away and not report it," Robbins said. "I'm surprised."