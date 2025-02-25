New Yorkers Trying To Fool License Plate Readers Shocked That Flimsy Piece Of Material Bought Online Does Nothing

CBS News reports a company called Alite claims that it sells anti-radar license plate stickers and covers, and drivers in New York are falling for it. Alite's sticker cover has a material it calls Nanofilm Ecoslick, and from the description on Alite's site you can't really tell what the material is made out of or what exactly it's supposed to do, save for this description from one of the frequently asked questions at the bottom of the site's page:

What does the camera see when using nanofilm? The camera only sees the illuminated area where the symbols are hidden under the Ecoslick stickers, which blends into the white background. Accordingly, the digital system does not recognize the number and does not record it in the database of traffic violations. There is no one to give a fine!

Social media posts by the company prominently feature New York and New Jersey license plates and claim the products it sells are "100 percent legal." That's far from the truth, though.

If you fall for Alite's claims that its products are legal, you're going to be fined. NYPD Transportation Bureau Deputy Chief Thomas Alps told CBS News that any type of plate covering or film is 100 percent illegal in New York and New Jersey. "The biggest concern is the threat to public safety. If someone wanted to do harm to the city or the residence they're in, they're not gonna use a vehicle that is traceable to them, they're gonna use a ghost vehicle," Alps told CBS.