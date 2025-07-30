I Paid $500 For This Dirtbag Yamaha And I'm Going To Turn It Into Track-Only Bike

If this thing is so great, why was it $500? A big reason is that missing title, of course. It also kind of runs like crap. I haven't dug into the diagnosis yet, but it seems there's something wrong in the fueling system that makes the bike shut down after a short time running. When the seller arrived to show me the bike, he stuck the key in and fired it right up with a quick stab of the starter button. While we were talking, perhaps one to two minutes later, the engine stumbled and shut off. Hmm, concerning, but not enough to deter me from striking the deal.

After I'd sent the seller some digital dead presidents trading cards in exchange for the keys to the motorcycle, he walked away and I got on the bike to ride it back to my campsite. As it had just a few minutes before, the Yamaha happily fired up and revved freely. Not only did the bike ride away under load, but I got it up to the top half of the rev range and shifted to second and then third. When I got slowed down for traffic, however, it once again stumbled and died. Only this time it wouldn't re-start and I haven't yet figured out why.

Is that it? In short, no. The tires are old, the bodywork is loose and many fasteners are missing, the windscreen is broken, the seat is falling apart, the chain could probably stand to be replaced, the rear brake caliper is in a dozen pieces in a Ziploc bag, and more. The paint, one of the bike's big selling points, is ragged and in need of a few dozen touchups. Every part of this bike needs to be refurbished, repainted, replaced, or redone. It isn't going to be the work of a moment to get this bike running well again, let alone track-ready.

It was last registered 22 years ago. A lot can happen to a bike in 22 years.