What's Your Worst Tow Truck Experience?

We all hope to never be in a situation where a tow truck is needed. From parking in a tow-away zone or getting your car repossessed to suffering a breakdown or crashing with another vehicle, there are next to no good reasons for your car to be at the end of a tow hook. They are often experiences that we never want to remember.

What was your worst experience with a tow truck? Have you ever struggled to get hold of a tow truck driver after having an incident during the winter months? Either the towing company is just overwhelmed by the number of calls in the wake of a snowstorm, or the weather is just too bad to get someone to you. Have you ever broken down in an area where towing companies have refused to send drivers? It could be too difficult because of the road layout and problem bridges on the way, or it's judged to be too dangerous at night.