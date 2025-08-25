What's Your Worst Tow Truck Experience?
We all hope to never be in a situation where a tow truck is needed. From parking in a tow-away zone or getting your car repossessed to suffering a breakdown or crashing with another vehicle, there are next to no good reasons for your car to be at the end of a tow hook. They are often experiences that we never want to remember.
What was your worst experience with a tow truck? Have you ever struggled to get hold of a tow truck driver after having an incident during the winter months? Either the towing company is just overwhelmed by the number of calls in the wake of a snowstorm, or the weather is just too bad to get someone to you. Have you ever broken down in an area where towing companies have refused to send drivers? It could be too difficult because of the road layout and problem bridges on the way, or it's judged to be too dangerous at night.
An angry pickup owner stole the tow truck with his Chevy on the hook
A tow truck was involved in one of New York City's most memorable road rage incidents in recent memory. Last year, a parked Chevrolet pickup truck was blocking the service doors of a building in Brooklyn. As the Chevy was being towed away, the vehicle's owner showed up to confront the tow truck driver and a viral moment ensued. The owner fought the driver into the street, trying to uncouple his pickup. In the act of a desperate person, the Chevy owner climbed into the tow truck and sped down the street, hitting several cars before crashing head-on into a city bus.
Be sure to share your worst tow truck experiences in the comments below. Hopefully, it didn't involve hijacking a truck and a poorly planned getaway attempt. I'm not a lawyer, but I obviously can't protect you from self-incrimination for potentially illegal acts. Don't admit to anything that you're not willing to do the time for or that isn't past the statute of limitations.