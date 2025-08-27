BMW Listens To The Critics, Shrinks Kidney Grilles (On Its Race Car)

To say the least, the general public has found BMW's design language to be a bit controversial over the past few years, due in large part to its ever-expanding kidney grille up front. Well, it seems BMW has heard everyone's complaints and rectified the situation... sort of. No, vehicles like the 4 Series, iX and XM aren't i7 aren't getting smaller front grilles, but BMW's M Hybrid V8 race car is. That's got to count for something, right?

I know you're probably a bit disappointed, but chin up! This is still interesting stuff, and I'm sure the smaller kidney grille is a welcome addition for many of you. Don't worry, though — it'll retain its BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting, meaning you'll be able to see it from very far away at night. No BMW would be complete without that! To complete the front end, the M Hybrid V8 also gets new headlights and an adjusted splitter to better optimise airflow.

I'm not going to sit here and tell you that the M Hybrid V8 is now the prettiest car on the grid (that honor goes to either the Cadillac V-Series.R or Alpine A424, but it is certainly an improvement over the old car.