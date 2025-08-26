At $8,000, Is This 2000 Lexus GS 300 Platinum An Exciting Opportunity?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice GS 300 is that rarest of all things: an interesting Lexus. Toyota's luxury brand makes great cars, but let's be honest, rarely do they stir the loins. Let's see if this straight-six sports saloon's price gets us all stirring.

According to estimates by the Louvre Museum, somewhere between 20,000 and 30,000 visitors stop to see Da Vinci's Mona Lisa each day. That's claimed to be around 80% of the total number of people who visit the museum daily, making you wonder who makes up that 20% that goes to the trouble and expense of visiting the Louvre only to avoid saying howdy to Leonardo's whimsically smiling lady friend.

No such issue arose with the 1998 Volvo V70 Art Car we contemplated last week, as it brings its art to the people, not the other way around. The canvas underneath the art seemed solid, and a manual swap brought some fun to the picture, as well. A $2,999 asking price sealed the deal and earned the artistically endowed Volvo a Bob Ross-worthy 70% Nice Price win.