Turkey's Transport Minister Posts Video Of Himself Driving 140 MPH, Gets Speeding Ticket

We've covered many stories about people getting in trouble for speeding after posting videos of their shenanigans online. Video alone isn't enough to cite the driver in the U.S., but it is in Turkey, even if you're the Transport Minister. CBS News reports that Abdulkadir Uraloğlu got a speeding ticket for driving 140 mph on a Turkish highway with an 85-mph speed limit after posting a video of himself doing exactly that on his X account. The video now has more than five million views.

It does not appear that Uraloğlu was attempting to film the next "Rendezvous" or "Getaway in Stockholm." It seems more like quiet inspiration, featuring Uraloğlu listening to music and speeches by President Erdogan while driving down the Ankara-Niğde Highway near Ankara, the capital city.

"When we get tired, we draw inspiration from our esteemed President, saying 'We haven't worked enough' and continue on our way," wrote Uraloğlu. Unfortunately for him, some angles show his Audi's speedometer hovering between 120 and 140 mph. Turkey's highway speed limit is 85. Uraloğlu appears to be otherwise driving safely, with no stunts or sideshows. However, speeding is still illegal, and while this isn't among the fastest we've seen, this video was enough to earn him a speeding ticket.