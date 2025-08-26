While Alaska's ADIZ is technically outside U.S. airspace, and NORAD claims this happens regularly and isn't considered a threat, three incidents in a week does appear to be outside the norm. SSJ News reports that NORAD only reported 14 incidents in the last year, suggesting a significant increase in Russian spy plane activity in the area. The news also comes days after President Trump met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at Alaska's Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to discuss how much the U.S. and Ukraine would have to give up for Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine.

At the meeting, Trump quite literally rolled out the red carpet for Putin, who currently has an open arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for war crimes committed against the Ukrainian people. Despite his groveling and legitimization of Putin, who has become an international pariah, Trump didn't even manage to secure an agreement for a ceasefire, much less a peace deal. However, one Alaskan Ural owner did secure a free motorcycle, which Putin gave him "as an act of giving," and he felt like he couldn't refuse.

By CNN's count, during his campaign, Trump promised he would end Russia's war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office at least 53 times. That, of course, didn't happen, and more than seven months later, it appears the war is no closer to being over than it was the day after Trump was inaugurated. Clearly, though, this is all Kamala's fault. Or maybe it's Obama's. Either way, you can't blame the guy who's currently in charge. That would just be ridiculous.