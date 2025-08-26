America's Longest Domestic Flight Is Dead
Hawaiian Airlines announced earlier this month that it will be ending its 5,095-mile flight between Honolulu and Boston later this week. The four times a week service was the longest domestic flight in the United States. The airline cited low travel demand for its decision. It's a factor that wasn't exclusive to Hawaiian Airlines. Delta Air Lines launched a Boston-Honolulu service last November but scrapped its flight.
Hawaiian launched the 11-hour service to Boston-Logan International Airport in 2019, which is likely the worst year in recent memory to launch a long-haul flight. Hawaii's travel demand still hasn't recovered to pre-pandemic levels five years later. The state saw 9.5 million visitor arrivals by air in 2024. That figure was 10.2 million arrivals in 2019. The final flight from Boston will take off on November 19. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague told the Seattle Times:
"It's always a difficult decision to suspend a route, especially in cities like Seoul, which we have enjoyed serving for over 14 years. However, despite our team's best efforts, soft post-pandemic travel demand from Asia, combined with various market challenges, have persisted in Seoul, as well as in Fukuoka and Boston, both of which we entered in 2019."
Hawaiian Airlines is adding capacity to higher-demand routes
The demise of the Boston-Honolulu route wasn't the only significant change announced by Hawaiian Airlines. The carrier also suspended flights from Hawaii's capital to Seoul, South Korea and Fukuoka, Japan. The airline is shifting its focus to adding capacity to higher-demand routes to Honolulu. The Airbus A330 planes from the suspended services will now be flying to Los Angeles, Seattle, Tahiti and Sydney, Australia.
With no direct flights from Boston, the new longest domestic flight in the United States is between John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Honolulu. The Yankees might be trailing the Red Sox in the American League East standings, but the Big Apple is yet another accolade to hang over the Bostonians' heads. Our subway system didn't need to be commandeered by the federal government after mismanagement led to a train catching fire on a bridge. We're just a better city, plain and simple.