America's Longest Domestic Flight Is Dead

Hawaiian Airlines announced earlier this month that it will be ending its 5,095-mile flight between Honolulu and Boston later this week. The four times a week service was the longest domestic flight in the United States. The airline cited low travel demand for its decision. It's a factor that wasn't exclusive to Hawaiian Airlines. Delta Air Lines launched a Boston-Honolulu service last November but scrapped its flight.

Hawaiian launched the 11-hour service to Boston-Logan International Airport in 2019, which is likely the worst year in recent memory to launch a long-haul flight. Hawaii's travel demand still hasn't recovered to pre-pandemic levels five years later. The state saw 9.5 million visitor arrivals by air in 2024. That figure was 10.2 million arrivals in 2019. The final flight from Boston will take off on November 19. Hawaiian Airlines CEO Joe Sprague told the Seattle Times: