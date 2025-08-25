At $2,999, Is This 1998 Volvo V70 An Art Car That's A Deal?
Underneath the expressive and unique paintwork, today's Nice Price or No Dice V70 is a manual-equipped wagon, something that we all find pretty appealing. Let's see if this Volvo's price makes it something you might want to feature in your own gallery or garage.
There are certain, well-established signs of good fortune. One is the rare four-leaf clover. Another is the fortune cookie missive announcing the imminent arrival of a "new friend." The biggest, however, is the discovery of a car for sale that's not only cheap, but is also interesting.
Beauty is truth
In his poem 'Ode on a Grecian Urn,' John Keats taught us how to truly appreciate aesthetic equanimity, whether melodic or as a sumptuous visual feast. I have always liked to call the poem "Owed to what a Grecian earned," because that's just fun.
Truthfully, though, beauty is not objective, but, as realized by another author, Shakespeare, who penned in 'Love's Labour's Lost' that "Beauty is bought by judgment of the eye, not utter'd by base sale of chapmen's tongues," it's wholly subjective.
With all that in mind, we now need to contemplate this 1998 Volvo V70 for both its innate appeal as a boxy, practical, and yet funkily fun wagon as well as for its being a canvas for artistic expression.
This isn't the only Art Car we've seen here in recent days, but it certainly has one of the most inspiring backstories. The work of Los Angeles-based artist Ethan Lipshitz, this Volvo is just one of the rolling canvases the artist had created after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017. Upon that dire diagnosis, Lipshitz heeded a friend's advice to discover what a perfect day is, and then live that day as much as possible. That led to a road trip from LA to Cabo San Lucas in a Honda Del Sol that Lipshitz had hand-painted.
Truth is beauty
More art cars followed, including a Porsche 928, several Toyota Priuses, and this Volvo. Underneath this V70's expressive art is the factory red, which appears to have faded and worn through in several places, as does happen on cars of this age when left to battle the sun. The artwork masks that a bit, but it still looks like an urban art installation, best viewed against a backdrop of a city park basketball court or weedy empty lot.
The Volvo's seller has instead chosen the front gate of Los Angeles' Heritage Square Park as the location for the ad's photoshoot. That's an outdoor museum of Victorian-era homes in the city's Mount Washington neighborhood, its Bougainvillea-draped fencing serving as a suitable backdrop for the car. Despite the faded factory color underneath, the riotous art looks to have held up well. Some wear is noticeable on the bumpers, but that might have an additive effect on the car's overall charm.
It's what's underneath that counts
Most importantly, this isn't all show and no go. Underneath all the artistic expression lies a Volvo V70 T5 that has been manual-swapped and rolls on R alloy wheels. That all means a 237-horsepower 2.3-liter inline five that gets its marching orders from a Garrett turbocharger, and driving the front wheels through that five-speed stick.
According to the ad, new dual mufflers have been added, and the AC works. It is said to have "plenty of quirks for a normal 27-year-old car, but it's still kickin' and will keep running for another 150k miles if maintained properly." The interior is tidy, clean, and leather-clad. It has all the bells and whistles, and is almost all factory save for the manual swap and a couple of paint swathes on the console. In total, the car has 152,000 miles on the clock and comes with a clean title and current tags. The seller describes it as a "head turner, smile provider," and says "87 gas is all it needs."
Are you an art connoisseur?
Well, it needs one thing more than just 87 octane. Also needed is someone who desires to drive around in an individualistic artistic expression, who also happens to have $2,999 burning a hole in their pocket. That individual should make themselves well-versed in the car's history and that of the artist, as that's part and parcel of the story it tells.
What's your take on this extremely unique opportunity and that painterly price tag? Does that feel like a deal to open your own rolling art exhibit? Or do you want to give this Volvo the brush off?
