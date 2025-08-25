MotoGP Bike Hits TV Camera During Crash At New Track

A circuit built for cars may not be inherently safe for motorcycles. It's a fact that MotoGP confronted during its first visit to Balaton Park in Hungary last weekend. The narrow circuit, described as Monaco for bikes, produced its most dramatic crash during qualifying on Saturday. Pedro Acosta's KTM tumbled through a gravel trap and flipped over the catchfence into a TV camera. Thankfully, the cameraman was unharmed. Series organizers, seemingly deciding the incident was a fluke, sent the crewmember back to the same position on Sunday.

Our cameraman, Joao, avoiding @37_pedroacosta's bike impact is probably the most shocking video you'll see today! 😮 We're so glad to see he's ok! 🙏#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/o9SslLPDhT — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 23, 2025

Acosta dropped his bike while following KTM stablemate Enea Bastianini through Turn 8. The 21-year-old safely slid clear off his bike as it essentially became a kinetic weapon. The RC16 shed parts as it tumbled, but it didn't shed any speed. Highlighting the lack of runoff, the bike quickly reached the inflated air fence and launched up into the elevated camera position to hit the camera directly. The footage simply shows Red Bull-branded bodywork hitting the lens. Understandably, the cameraman abandoned his equipment and scrambled to the other side of the platform.