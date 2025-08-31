Turning Left On Red Is Legal In These US States
In America, many drivers take the ability to turn right at a red light for granted, but the fact is that this time-saving maneuver didn't become commonplace until the 1970s. Although turning right on red after a brief pause has the side-benefit of speeding up your commute by a few minutes, it was actually conceived to reduce engine idling time. That tactic saved gasoline during the Arab oil embargo and subsequent oil crisis.
If turning right on red saves both time and fuel, then why not apply the same logic to left turns also? Making a left turn without the assistance of a traffic signal is dangerous business at the best of times. So much so that some traffic engineers advocate to eliminate left turns completely, perhaps in favor of the infamous "Michigan Left" instead.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (link will download a PDF onto your device), roughly 61% of all crashes that take place in intersection are left turn-related. With that in mind, it's surprising to learn that making a left turn at a red light is in fact legal in most states, provided that certain circumstances are met. Is your state one that allows it? Let's take a deeper look.
It's one-way or no way
Obviously, turning left at a red light from a one-way street onto another one-way street is a pretty safe maneuver, provided that drivers come to a complete stop first and there's no traffic in the vicinity. Not surprisingly, this is the scenario that's legal in 42 U.S. states, plus Puerto Rico. Since it's more efficient to list the states which don't allow turning left on red from a one-way onto another one-way, they're Connecticut, Maine, Missouri (except Kansas City), New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Caroline, Rhode Island, and South Dakota.
Put another way, those eight states don't allow turning left from a red light at all, period. Note that Washington DC, the U.S. territory of Guam, and New York City also forbid turning left from a red light, even if it's from a one-way street onto another one-way street. However, that practice is legal in New York State, outside the city.
A few states also permit the more adventurous move of turning left at a red light onto a one-way street from either a one-way street or a two-way street. Those states are Alaska, Idaho, Michigan, Oregon, and Washington.
Other drivers may not be aware
In summary, if you live in or are traveling to the states or territories of Connecticut, Maine, Missouri (except Kansas City), New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Dakota, Guam, or Washington DC, it's illegal to turn left at a red light under any circumstances. In all other states, it's permitted to turn left at a red light provided that you're turning from a one-way street onto another one-way street. In Alaska, Idaho, Michigan, Oregon, and Washington, drivers get the extra privilege of being allowed to turn left at a red light onto a one-way street from a one-way or two-way street.
Besides coming to a complete stop before beginning your left turn on red, note that certain intersections may have signs that specifically forbid turning left on red, even if the state allows it overall, so do pay attention to relevant signage or risk getting a traffic ticket. Finally, the concept of turning left on red isn't exactly common knowledge, so be prepared to receive some funny looks, an errant horn honk, or other rude gestures from your fellow motorists. Just ignore them and revel in the fact that you're in the right... or is it left?