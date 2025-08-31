Turning Left On Red Is Legal In These US States

In America, many drivers take the ability to turn right at a red light for granted, but the fact is that this time-saving maneuver didn't become commonplace until the 1970s. Although turning right on red after a brief pause has the side-benefit of speeding up your commute by a few minutes, it was actually conceived to reduce engine idling time. That tactic saved gasoline during the Arab oil embargo and subsequent oil crisis.

If turning right on red saves both time and fuel, then why not apply the same logic to left turns also? Making a left turn without the assistance of a traffic signal is dangerous business at the best of times. So much so that some traffic engineers advocate to eliminate left turns completely, perhaps in favor of the infamous "Michigan Left" instead.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (link will download a PDF onto your device), roughly 61% of all crashes that take place in intersection are left turn-related. With that in mind, it's surprising to learn that making a left turn at a red light is in fact legal in most states, provided that certain circumstances are met. Is your state one that allows it? Let's take a deeper look.