Tow Companies Hold Eaton Fire Victims' Cars For Ransom

Tow companies are invariably scum, but a group of tow truck operators out of California set a new standard for despicable behavior earlier this year when it began towing cars owned by victims of the Eaton fire. The truck drivers would tow fire victims' cars, often to lots far from where they'd been parked, and demanded cash ransoms for their safe return. This is a scum move perpetrated by scum people, and it seems LA authorities are now moving to do something about it.

The cars were largely towed early in January, according to the Los Angeles Times, and brought to sites in San Bernardino or Riverside counties. Drivers who wanted their cars back had to pay the hostage-takers, who pretended they were empowered by the local government in their scheme. From the Los Angeles Times: