At $7,500, Is This 2000 Land Rover A Disco That's Ready To Dance?
Unlike many used car ads that see the asking drop over time, the price in the ad for today's Nice Price of No Dice Land Rover Disco has increased as the seller says they've been getting more interest than expected. The truck hasn't yet been sold, so let's investigate just how interesting it just might be.
In 1889, the Louisville Colonels, a Double-A team, finished dead last in their division, burning through four managers throughout the brutal season. Adding insult to injury, the Colonels also entered the record books for the unflattering distinction of suffering the longest string of losses ever endured by a team—26 straight games.
While few of us are likely to shag some flies or have a bobblehead likeness made of us, it does seem like we're well on our way in the attempt to beat the 1889 Colonels' record of consecutive losses. At an aggressive asking price of $14,900, the 2008 Audi S4 Quattro that came our way yesterday just added to the pile. Its high mileage and the ad's total lack of descriptive history of maintenance conspired to scare off many, and disappointed even more. What resulted was a hefty 78% No Dice loss, keeping our dubious streak alive.
Disco Duck
There are a few vehicles on the pre-owned market that seem to be having a moment right now, and Land Rover's original Discovery appears to be one of those. That's despite the brand's inglorious reputation for having shoddy quality and the V8-engined model's notably craptacular fuel economy.
First introduced in the late 1980s as a more accessible sidekick to the Range Rover, the Discovery shared the fancier-pantsed model's stout chassis and capable drivetrain. It wrapped that in a slightly different bodywork that, while looking appreciably downmarket, added several niceties such as safari windows and a swinging rear door with external spare tire mount to free up interior space.
The Series II Disco, which hit the market in early 1998, added more length in the back for extra cargo or more roomy seating for the third row of seats. A heavily reworked Rover, nee Buick, 4.0-liter V8 featured under the bonnet.
This 2000 Land Rover Discovery has all the Series II improvements and a few tricks of its own up its sleeve. Among those improvements and additions is a carpeted platform that can take the place of the second row of seats (no third row for this Disco). That can be used as a reasonably bear-proof sleeping space for all sorts of off-the-grid adventuring.
Give me a lift
Other updates and upgrades on this 175,333-mile Disco include a two-inch lift kit from Old Man Emu, and a retrofit (forward fit?) of a center diff locker from a 2004 model, rectifying Land Rover's oversight.
Adding to the party, there are brush guards front and rear, rock sliders underneath, and crazy-big Falken Wildpeak tires on aftermarket steel wheels. Not only does the truck appear capable of acquitting itself off the pavement, but the ad accentuates that point by showing the truck on both a beach and, strangely, some hay.
It's also claimed to be a reliable ride. One of the headaches faced by many a Disco owner is head gasket failure on the Buick V8. According to the seller, a previous owner already replaced this truck's gaskets in 2018. As is typical of any older car save for a Corolla, lots of other work has gone into this Disco to keep it on the road and off. That includes the water pump, tie rod ends, front ball joints, and transfer case seals. The seller is willing to offer a list of all the recent work to interested parties.
Overlanding
There are additional perks that come with this Disco. Along with the platform bed, the seller offers to kick in a solar panel, farm jack, and a camp fridge. With the roof rack for gear storage, the reinforced nose and butt, and battle-ready undercarriage, this makes it a pretty solid getaway vehicle for all those outdoorsy types you often see on the Insta.
It looks pretty solid, too. There's no evidence of rust or notable damage in the bodywork, and the gold paint still seems to pop. There are very few complaints in the cabin, either. The steering wheel does show some wear and tear in its leather coating, but the seats, door cards, and dash all look to still be in the game. The headliner, another common failure point on these trucks, appears to be holding up well and, being charcoal rather than biscuit, is likely already a replacement.
The truck is claimed to run without issue and comes with a clean title. The reason given for the sale is that the current owner hasn't been using it much of late and wants to see it go to another enthusiast who will give it proper exercise.
Be serious
So far, it all seems very straightforward and the seller appears forthcoming regarding the truck's current state and the most salient factors in its recent history. But then there's the $7,500 price tag, which the ad says the seller has raised due to the overwhelming interest shown in the truck. They ask that only serious inquiries be made as a result. It should be noted that said overwhelming interest has not resulted in a sale, as the ad's still up.
What do we think about this apparently turn-key overlander and that newly-raised $7,500 price? Does that seem like a deal to enter your own Disco era? Or is that overwhelmingly underwhelming?
You decide!
Facebook Marketplace out of Lafayette, California, or go here if the ad disappears.
H/T Rob Jones for the hookup!
Help me out with NPOND. Contact me at robemslie@gmail.com and send a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your commenter handle.