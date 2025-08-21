At $7,500, Is This 2000 Land Rover A Disco That's Ready To Dance?

Unlike many used car ads that see the asking drop over time, the price in the ad for today's Nice Price of No Dice Land Rover Disco has increased as the seller says they've been getting more interest than expected. The truck hasn't yet been sold, so let's investigate just how interesting it just might be.

In 1889, the Louisville Colonels, a Double-A team, finished dead last in their division, burning through four managers throughout the brutal season. Adding insult to injury, the Colonels also entered the record books for the unflattering distinction of suffering the longest string of losses ever endured by a team—26 straight games.

While few of us are likely to shag some flies or have a bobblehead likeness made of us, it does seem like we're well on our way in the attempt to beat the 1889 Colonels' record of consecutive losses. At an aggressive asking price of $14,900, the 2008 Audi S4 Quattro that came our way yesterday just added to the pile. Its high mileage and the ad's total lack of descriptive history of maintenance conspired to scare off many, and disappointed even more. What resulted was a hefty 78% No Dice loss, keeping our dubious streak alive.