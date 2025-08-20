At $14,900, Is This 2008 Audi S4 A Quattro For Kia Money?

With its Nogaro Blue paint and six-speed manual gearbox, today's Nice Price or No Dice S4 certainly stands out from the crowd. Let's see if its price tag will take a village.

Jeremy Clarkson has long averred that to be a true auto enthusiast, one must own an Alfa Romeo at least once in one's lifetime. He also famously stated that when he owned an Alfa GTV, its prop shaft fell out, turning the coupe into an impromptu pole vaulter. Still full-cred.

Alfa Romeo's storied history of such shenanigans, exacerbated by the issues inherent in a non-officially imported car, tempered opinions on the 1996 Alfa Romeo 155 2.5 we considered yesterday. The general consensus was that something was bound to go wrong, and when it does, being an unofficial entrant in the U.S., it will likely be a challenge to rectify. At $13,000, that was a bridge too far for the little Alfa to cross. The result was a 72% No Dice loss.