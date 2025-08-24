Fordite Is Automotive Overspray Turned Into Art

If you've ever wandered into the weirder corners of Etsy or Instagram, you might've seen a psychedelic-looking gemstone called Fordite. With its kaleidoscope layers and swirling color, it looks like something dug up on Venus and smuggled back through Space Force customs. The truth is less cosmic but still way cool — and it's not a rock at all. It's hardened layers of car paint. Yep — also known as Detroit agate, it's a man-made relic born from the gloriously messy, pre-robot days of spraying cars by hand.

Back then, before electrostatic sprayers and robots turned car painting into a sterile science project, workers hosed enamel paint onto bodies rolling down the line. Naturally, a lot of that paint missed and built up on the tracks and skids under the cars. Each time a body went into the oven to cure, those stray layers baked into rock-hard slabs. Do that a few hundred times and you get chunks of rainbow-colored history stacked in geological fashion from back when the paint on Ford Mavericks had fantastic names like Freudian Gilt or Anti-Establish Mint.

By the 1980s, factories switched to electrostatic painting, which basically glued paint to the body with magnets and ionization. Great for efficiency, but terrible if you were hoping to keep mining the world's weirdest gemstone.