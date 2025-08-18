Which Automotive Special Edition Is Truly Special?

Automakers love to make special edition cars. Brand tie-ins, rare colors, whatever will get a customer in the door. The problem is, too many of those special editions are just plain uninteresting. They're boring, they feel like quick cash-grabs, or they genuinely make the car they're based on worse. Today, we ask: Which special editions don't?

We want to know about the special editions that truly live up to their names — the ones that feel really, genuinely special. Our rules are simple. Any special-run car is eligible; standard combinations of factory features generally don't count (a Mustang with the Performance Pack isn't a special edition), but anything unique enough to earn a name (like a COPO Camaro) is fair game. It can be a special edition to commemorate something, it can honor a past model, or it can tie in to a movie, whatever you want. What special edition car truly feels special?