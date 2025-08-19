At $13,000, Is This 1996 Alfa Romeo 155 A Formerly Forbidden Fruit That's A Peach Of A Deal?

This being an Alfa, and more to the point, one from the era when the Italian carmaker wasn't selling cars here officially, one might imagine this would be a quirky and unmanageable ride. The seller calms these qualms by stating that everything on the car works as it should, right down to the rear defroster. It even comes with A/C that the seller describes as "Gelato-grade." It's all pretty stock, too; however, the single DIN head unit in the dash and the back-up camera screen in the rear view mirror are nods to modernity.

The car looks great in the pictures, both inside and out. A couple of issues are noted in the ad, particularly some problems with the car's clear coat in places, and some fading in the paint on the roof. On the plus side, this is the later edition of the 155, so it has the flared fenders and more aggressive overall stance than the earlier cars. Being a European market car, the instruments are, of course, all in metric units, with the speedo marking kilometers, the temp gauges in Celsius, and the pressure in Bar, not PSI. The odometer reads 119,000 kilometers, or about 74,000 miles.

Regardless of its metric machinations, the interior is in good shape despite the reputation of Italian plastics and its-always-a-Monday build quality. The import paperwork is claimed to be complete, and the car carries a clean title.