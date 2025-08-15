What's Your Favorite 2000s Car?
The 2000s were a wild and magical time, at least for cars. More than 20 years in the past now (this is your sign to take you ibuprofen today if you haven't) when films like "SuperBad" and "Gladiator" charmed a nation and indie rock n' roll flourished, the cars became rad and also toaster-shaped. Today's question of the day looks into the not too distance past and asks, what was your favorite car on the market from 2000-2009?
You had now-cult classics like the Honda Element and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution on the same roads as Hummer H2s. The Pontiac Aztek hit the scene in this decade, born too soon into a world that would one day embrace the funky SUV and crossover. Long-lived models like the Nissan GT-R still carry the spirit of the decade forward, and let's not forget our fallen brethern of Saturn, Pontiac, Oldsmobile and Saab. There were still cars! Cars for sale! It was a beautiful time.
My pick...
There really is a wealth of options to pick from, but I've always had a soft spot for the Honda S2000. It was rare for me to see one in the sheetmetal when I was a kid, but when we visited my Grandma's house in a swankier part of town every summer, her neighbor would be driving the slick yellow convertible. This neighbor was not who you'd consider a traditional S2000 owner; she was in her 50s, dressed glamorously and lived a fun life off a dead husband's insurance payout. My grandmother thought she was cheap and lazy and that her bright yellow baby was a waste as the neighbor "couldn't" drive it in the winter.
Of course, should could have driven it, but she didn't want salt and ice to ruin her fun-mobile. But explain that to someone who is practical to the point of joylessness. She also wrapped her hair in a silk scarf when she drove, which 15-year-old me found very chic.
It was probably the first time I'd seen a woman in real life love a car as an object of fun and she was an inspiration to me to live a life that would disappoint my grandmother — be cheap, have fun, and celebrate your dead husband by really living behind the wheel of an S2000. Too bad I'll never find an affordable one again.