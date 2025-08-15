What's Your Favorite 2000s Car?

There really is a wealth of options to pick from, but I've always had a soft spot for the Honda S2000. It was rare for me to see one in the sheetmetal when I was a kid, but when we visited my Grandma's house in a swankier part of town every summer, her neighbor would be driving the slick yellow convertible. This neighbor was not who you'd consider a traditional S2000 owner; she was in her 50s, dressed glamorously and lived a fun life off a dead husband's insurance payout. My grandmother thought she was cheap and lazy and that her bright yellow baby was a waste as the neighbor "couldn't" drive it in the winter.

Of course, should could have driven it, but she didn't want salt and ice to ruin her fun-mobile. But explain that to someone who is practical to the point of joylessness. She also wrapped her hair in a silk scarf when she drove, which 15-year-old me found very chic.

It was probably the first time I'd seen a woman in real life love a car as an object of fun and she was an inspiration to me to live a life that would disappoint my grandmother — be cheap, have fun, and celebrate your dead husband by really living behind the wheel of an S2000. Too bad I'll never find an affordable one again.