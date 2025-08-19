Cops Seize Andrew Tate's $243,000 Aston Martin Deposit Because Of All His Crimes

If you're having trouble remembering the Valhalla, that might be because we first saw the concept all the way back in 2019, but production won't actually begin until later this year. Aston has said it only plans to build 999 of these plug-in-hybrid supercars, each of which will start around $1 million. You can definitely see a lot of the Valkyrie in the design, but the Valhalla's powertrain is definitely less exciting.

Sure, it makes 1,064 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque, which by any measure is a heck of a lot of power, but it uses an AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, not a glorious, naturally aspirated V12 like the Valkyrie. If you like your hybrids with multiple motors, though, the Valhalla is definitely the one to get. While the Valkyrie's V12 is paired with an electric motor to make 1,160 hp, the Valhalla's hybrid system uses three motors. It's still a properly quick supercar, though, hitting 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds.

While the Valhalla is a plug-in hybrid, you won't be driving it all over town on electric power alone, unless you live in a seriously small town. That's because, with a 6-kWh battery, its electric range is limited to only about nine miles. So for that reason, and that reason alone, I will not be buying one. That does mean I now have something in common with Andrew Tate, but I'm also not facing decades in prison for committing horrible crimes, so I'm also not too torn up about it.

H/T: CarScoops