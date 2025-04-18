The New York Auto Show's Tuner Dungeon Has Better Supras, Zs, And 911s Than The Automakers Upstairs

Auto shows, when you're a kid, are places of wonder and magic. You can sit in all the cars, you can climb Jeep Mountain, it's a true playground for the burgeoning enthusiast. As you age, though, the luster dulls. You recognize the cars as being unaffordable, impractical, or the worst auto show sin of all: Locked. If the cars are all going to be closed off to you anyway, couldn't they be something more interesting than the usual slew of family crossovers? Why do they have to be so stock?

Well, if you've ever wondered, here's your answer: They don't. In fact, the best cars at the New York International Auto Show are the furthest from stock — all those modified and personalized machines locked away in the Tuner Dungeon downstairs. If you're making your way to NYIAS this year, make sure to swing by the basement for the true stars of the show. Supras, RX-7s, Skylines, all the really interesting stuff is tucked away far from manufacturer eyes.

Amber DaSilva / Jalopnik

Take this Supra, for instance, with its sakura motif and accompanying prop. You can also take note of its perfect fitment, its massive wing, its incredibly wide side skirts. Are you going to tell me the Final Edition upstairs is more interesting? With its fingerprinted satin finish? Be for real.

Amber DaSilva

Or this pair of Truenos, both as perfectly clean as an AE86 can be. Even the engine bays are neat and tidy, without relying on plastic covers to hide the hoses and wiring away. Sure, neither is in as pretty a color as the GR86 on the main show floor, but does that one have yellow headlights?