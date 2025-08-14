What Car Has The Best Seats?
The driver's seat of your car is arguably its most important feature. It's the part of the car that the most of your body is in contact with, it's what makes your drive comfortable or uncomfortable, and yet so many of them are just... fine. Functional. Yet, in that sea of competent seats, some precious few stand out as they're really, truly good. Which one's your favorite?
Today, we're asking for your takes about the all-time greatest driver's seat. Anything placed behind a steering wheel on the factory line is eligible here, but so are aftermarket units — that Bride Low Max you love so much is absolutely a valid entry. Justify your pick with comfort, features like cooling or massaging, every-ounce-counts lightness, whatever defines a great seat in your mind. Whether it's the height of luxury or the apex of fixed-back, high-bolster performance, what's the best driver's seat in the automotive world?
My pick goes aftermarket
As a spry young twentysomething, I love a fixed-back seat. Your Brides, your Sparcos, your Recaros — I'm a fan of them all. But I've only ever owned one set of fixed-back seats in a car, which means they get the honor of being my pick for the greatest automotive seat: The Sabelt GT-130. I was absolutely stunned at how comfortable these were for the approximately 15 minutes for which I owned them, before I sold off the Miata and went all-in on motorcycles.
My pick for the best driver's seat goes to this set of fixed-back race seats I grabbed off Facebook Marketplace, but you may disagree. Does Porsche do better, with its GT3 interior? What about Rolls-Royce, with its luxury? Do you prefer the clean look of Volvo? Leave your picks in the comments below, and I'll put together a list of my favorites later in the week.