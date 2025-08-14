What Car Has The Best Seats?

The driver's seat of your car is arguably its most important feature. It's the part of the car that the most of your body is in contact with, it's what makes your drive comfortable or uncomfortable, and yet so many of them are just... fine. Functional. Yet, in that sea of competent seats, some precious few stand out as they're really, truly good. Which one's your favorite?

Today, we're asking for your takes about the all-time greatest driver's seat. Anything placed behind a steering wheel on the factory line is eligible here, but so are aftermarket units — that Bride Low Max you love so much is absolutely a valid entry. Justify your pick with comfort, features like cooling or massaging, every-ounce-counts lightness, whatever defines a great seat in your mind. Whether it's the height of luxury or the apex of fixed-back, high-bolster performance, what's the best driver's seat in the automotive world?