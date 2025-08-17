Don't Use Stolen Parts To Build A Frankenstein Car

Some of the coolest builds we've seen are Frankensteined together from various donor vehicles. Some, like this manual-swapped V8 Mercedes GLK, are so well assembled that from the outside, you can't tell that something special lies beneath. But this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk out of Raleigh, North Carolina is an unfortunate monster; it was built on an older frame, one that had been reported stolen.

Raleigh, North Carolina, police spotted the Jeep parked outside a store, WRAL reports. According to a search warrant, the officer checked the registration, compared VINs, and found that while the vehicle appeared to be a top-of-the-line 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, the VIN stamped on the frame belonged to a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Overland. While the Overland frame appears to have been obtained legally, the Trailhawk that donated its parts to the build had been stolen. Police arrested the owner and charged him with possession of stolen property and altering serial numbers.