At $6,999, How Could You Possibly Duck This Jaunty 1967 Tuk Tuk?

The average rainfall in Bangkok, Thailand, where taxis like today's Nice Price or No Dice Tuk Tuk roam the streets, is 59 inches per year. This ornate trike is now in Texas, which is thankfully drier, but will the price tag on this cute little machine mean it's all washed up?

Most people like to arrive in style, make an entrance. After all, unless dealing with an amnesiac, you never get a second chance to make a first impression. For owners of Ford Mustangs, however, it's often not the entrance but the exit that leaves a lasting impression. The Internet is rife with videos of Mustangs peacing out of car meets and ending up ramped over an unfortunate curb or slammed into an unsuspecting passerby. It's seemingly the nature of the beast. With its Coyote V8 and Performance Package 2 enhancements, the 2019 Mustang GT that passed our way yesterday has what it takes to make either a good impression or a bad decision. It all depends on the driver's talent. It also depends on the $31,995 asking price. That shouldn't matter too highly, though, since you all voted it a 52% Nice Price win.