LiveWire, Zero Join The Grom Squad With Smaller, More Affordable Electric Motorcycles

LiveWire took the opportunity at Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2025 to display a pair of concept bikes unlike anything we've seen from the electric brand before. An Instagram post shows off two little unnamed bikes that LiveWire says are 125cc equivalents, pitting them against the Honda Grom and other minibikes. One of them looks ready to hit the streets, while the other sports knobby tires and a number plate to tear up the dirt. In the post, LiveWire says the seat height is 30 inches, and the bikes will go from 0-30 mph in about three seconds, with a top speed of 53 mph. Their range is about 100 miles using swappable batteries, something no other LiveWire currently offers.

We learned that LiveWire was looking at smaller bikes last year at the EICMA show, where it announced a partnership with Kymco to build electric scooters. We didn't see these Grom-sized bikes coming, but they make perfect sense. My Kawasaki Z125 minibike uses a lot of scooter parts, such as the 12-inch wheels, tires, and brakes. If you zoom in on LiveWire's pictures, the Kymco name on the front brake caliper is clearly visible. Kymco also has its Ionex EV platform featuring swappable batteries. "Kymco's Ionex technology is expected to be the driving force behind the potential cooperation between LiveWire and Kymco for smaller electric motorbikes," Kymco CEO Allen Ko told RideApart in 2023. We don't know for sure, but chances are good that these bikes are using it.