High-Tech Cadillac Elevated Velocity EV Concept Is Inspired By Desert Polo, Which Is A Real Sport

Cadillac has revealed a string of beautiful, powerful concepts over the last few years, and now it is bringing a Dakar-inspired high-performance crossover EV to the sun-lit shores of Monterey Bay. While the new Elevated Velocity concept isn't likely to become part of a desert racing series, it does pull inspiration from another, much fancier desert sport: desert polo, which was not a thing I knew existed before this. The frunk even houses all the accessories you need to play the sport, a very fun follow up to the bird call set and fun drinks dispenser the brand included in the adorable Cadillac Sollei concept we also saw last year. Cadillac's concept goodies are second to none.

Cadillac

The fully drivable concept borrows a ton of design cues from the company's V-Series vehicles, as well as its Opulent Velocity concept from last year, and also highlights where Cadillac design will likely head in the future. The body shape of this concept is pretty obviously inspired by rallying and Dakar and, while the exterior is graceful and intricate, it hardly hints at the wildly inventive and luxury of the interior hiding beneath all that fiberglass. In fact, that's how Cadillac came up with the name; it's elevated in physical size, thanks to an air suspension and 24-inch wheels, and elevated in terms of luxury thanks to its opulent, color-drenched interior. The Velocity part of the name comes from its "daring off-road performance," of course.