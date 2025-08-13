At $31,995, Does This 2019 Ford Mustang GT Offer Some Serious Bang For Your Buck?

Yesterday's weird WiLL was offered as a private import in Canada, in Vancouver, BC, to be exact. There's a Canadian connection with today's 2019 Ford Mustang GT as well. Its Coyote V8, a DOHC, 32-valve mill rocking the famous 5.0-liter displacement, was built in Ford's storied Windsor, Ontario, plant. Like all Mustangs since 2005, the car to which the Coyote was married was built in Ford's Flat Rock, Michigan factory. Teamwork!

Fitted in the Mustang GT, the emotively-named Coyote makes a stonking 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. And that's without the benefit of any form of forced induction. Bolting on a Whipple makes great noises from these engines and boosts the power to upwards of 750 ponies with just a stage one kit.

But that's just daydreaming for the moment. This car, which has a mere 57K on the clock, appears to be almost completely stock, with no worries about whether the previous owner has monkeyed with it. It also looks to be in great shape, with the only add-ons being an oddly-shaped carbon fiber rear wing and a pair of smoked tail lamp lenses.