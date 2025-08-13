At $31,995, Does This 2019 Ford Mustang GT Offer Some Serious Bang For Your Buck?
Today's Nice Price or No Dice Mustang checks all the right boxes — six-speed stick, Recaro seats, and stealthy-gray paint among the highlights. We'll have to decide if this pony's price tag is worth whipping out the checkbook.
Getting by on its looks was not something the 2000 Toyota WiLL we considered yesterday will ever be able to do. Quirky and purposefully weird, that little JDM subcompact was rejected by its home market audience when new, and didn't find much favor from most of you after having made the trip to North America. Asking $9,500 Canadian, it didn't make much headway in the value department either, at least according to your comments. Ultimately, that went down in a 60% No Dice loss.
Wily Coyote
Yesterday's weird WiLL was offered as a private import in Canada, in Vancouver, BC, to be exact. There's a Canadian connection with today's 2019 Ford Mustang GT as well. Its Coyote V8, a DOHC, 32-valve mill rocking the famous 5.0-liter displacement, was built in Ford's storied Windsor, Ontario, plant. Like all Mustangs since 2005, the car to which the Coyote was married was built in Ford's Flat Rock, Michigan factory. Teamwork!
Fitted in the Mustang GT, the emotively-named Coyote makes a stonking 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. And that's without the benefit of any form of forced induction. Bolting on a Whipple makes great noises from these engines and boosts the power to upwards of 750 ponies with just a stage one kit.
But that's just daydreaming for the moment. This car, which has a mere 57K on the clock, appears to be almost completely stock, with no worries about whether the previous owner has monkeyed with it. It also looks to be in great shape, with the only add-ons being an oddly-shaped carbon fiber rear wing and a pair of smoked tail lamp lenses.
Performance package 2, track day boogaloo
It's what's under this Mustang's skirt that really counts. The ad notes that this car was optioned with the Performance Package 2, which, at the time, made for the keenest-edged sword in the Mustang family scabbard. Only available in the coupe with the six-speed stick, the PP2 option brings MagneRide dampers, fatter sway bars, and massively wide 19-inch wheels. And this is all on top of the Brembo binders, upgrading cooling, and Torsen Limited Slip differential offered by the lower PP1 option. From the outside, you can tell a PP2 car by the aggressive double-fang front splitter that juts out below the lower air intake, taunting every curb and too-tall speed bump to test it.
Amazingly for a Mustang, this car appears to have never been introduced to a curb or have suffered from a Cars & Coffee exit apron embarrassment. The bodywork is clean, the wheels unmarred, and the stealthy gray paint still holds its shine.
Best seats in the house
There's more fun to be had in the cabin. For front seating, this GT has the upgraded Recaro buckets in cloth. The steering wheel, door trim, and center stack have been covered with what looks to be faux carbon fiber trim that comes across as a bit tacky, but is probably fancier than the stock Mustang plastic trim. On the plus side, there are rubber floor protectors in the footwells and a cue ball shift knob atop the Tremec's control stick.
This is a modern car too, so things like automatic climate control and a decent-sized center-stack screen with navigation and the capability to tune in Howard Stern on the Satellite radio are on board.
Befitting its role as a pony car, the Mustang's back seats can handle two adults, but only for short jaunts and preferably if they're not claustrophobic. Aside from some wrinkling on the driver's seat squab, everything in the cabin looks to be in excellent condition.
Pony up
This is a dealer-offered car, and that dealer has set an asking price of $31,995 for its purchase. Another 2019, in the same color but without the Recaros, sold on Bring a Trailer Full of Money a few years back for $34K. That makes this clean-title car and its lower starting point price an interesting offering. It's also a lot less than a similarly kitted GT would cost new, and while fully out of warranty, these aren't particularly finicky cars to own, so it shouldn't be too great a leap of faith to buy and own.
What's your take on this well-equipped GT and that $31,995 price point? Do you think that's a deal? Or do you think that's a load of horse hockey?
You decide!
Nice Price or No Dice:
