What's Your Favorite Car Of The 1990s?
The '90s were quite possibly the best decade for cars, full stop. I can say this without the rose-tinted glasses of nostalgia, because I was barely sentient for the '90s — from a modern point of view, looking at the tuner greats of the era, they remain some of the best cars on the roads today. But if the 1990s were the best decade for cars, what's the best car of that decade?
Today, we seek to answer that question — or, rather, we seek to have you answer it. I already have my pick: The FD Mazda RX-7. It was close between this, the R34 Skyline GT-R, and the Subaru Impreza WRX STi 22b, but the Mazda wins out on style alone. The FD is one of the prettiest cars ever penned by human hands, up there with the Toyota 2000GT and the Datsun Z, and I think that makes it the best car of the '90s.
More than just the looks
Of course, there's more to the FD than just a pretty shell. There's the 13b rotary under the hood and the turbo that feeds it, which give us the unmistakable sound of a street port's bouncy idle. It's the sound of a good time, and a sound no piston engine will give you. Add in the power numbers that folks seem to regularly get from these motors, and the FD truly earns its place at the top of the heap. Just don't ask it to stay there very long before falling apart.
My favorite car of the '90s is the FD RX-7, but what's yours? Leave your answers in the comments below, and we'll collect your picks later this week. Bonus points for stories about the cars you love, real justifications as to why they're better than the FD. Best of luck selling me on that.