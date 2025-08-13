What's Your Favorite Car Of The 1990s?

The '90s were quite possibly the best decade for cars, full stop. I can say this without the rose-tinted glasses of nostalgia, because I was barely sentient for the '90s — from a modern point of view, looking at the tuner greats of the era, they remain some of the best cars on the roads today. But if the 1990s were the best decade for cars, what's the best car of that decade?

Today, we seek to answer that question — or, rather, we seek to have you answer it. I already have my pick: The FD Mazda RX-7. It was close between this, the R34 Skyline GT-R, and the Subaru Impreza WRX STi 22b, but the Mazda wins out on style alone. The FD is one of the prettiest cars ever penned by human hands, up there with the Toyota 2000GT and the Datsun Z, and I think that makes it the best car of the '90s.