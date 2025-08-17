Why Some Tire Shops Refuse To Work On Cars With Wheel Spacers

Walk into a tire shop with 20 mm spacers on your ride, and you might get the kind of look usually reserved for people who ask for tire shine on bald slicks. It's not personal — it's legal.

Shops don't want to be the last set of hands before something goes catastrophically wrong. Wheel spacers push the wheel outward, change the car's scrub radius and increase stress on wheel bearings in ways the factory never intended. What if a wheel shears off later on the freeway? Now they're one phone call away from becoming defendants in a lawsuit.

The liability fears are real because many wheel spacers aren't installed in a controlled shop environment. Some are DIY'd in driveways or home garages, sometimes with hardware that's not even meant for automotive use. Torque specs get ignored, red threadlocker gets slathered on like mayo, and lug nuts get re-used past their prime.

Practices like these don't give the impression that wheel spacers are safe. Tire shops have to trust that every spacer was installed correctly, torqued perfectly, and hasn't loosened over time. That's asking a lot. So when a shop turns you away, it's not about being snobs or hating the stance scene — it's about self-preservation. In a world where lawyers lurk around every corner, who can blame them?