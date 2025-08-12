At $9,500 Canadian, Would You Say 'I Would' To This 2000 Toyota WiLL?

The WiLL's styling is fittingly unique, with nods to cars of the 1950s and '60s in its ribbed flanks and reverse-angle backlight. This was around the time that such retro-mod styling was becoming all the rage globally, but Toyota seemingly missed the mark with the WiLL's looks since it proved a dud in the market. The effort at creating a carve-out for a younger target audience did provide Toyota with valuable learning, which the company was then able to apply to the launch of the similarly-targeted Scion brand here in North America. Of course, that too failed at its youth-marketing mission.

This WiLL stands as a quirky and weird testament to Toyota's wacky side, and failure or not, this private import represents a unique opportunity. According to the ad, the car is based on a Toyota Echo (Yaris) and carries that car's 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and four-speed automatic, driving the front wheels. The ad notes 102,000 miles on the clock, but based on the dashboard picture, that's more likely in kilometers, meaning it's done a more reasonable 64,000 miles.

As far as aesthetics go, there doesn't appear to be anything wrong with the car, aside from the quirky styling. This is a fairly modern car, so it does have niceties such as power windows, air conditioning, and airbags for the front seat passengers. The steering wheel housing the driver's airbag does show a bit of wear, but other than that, the cabin seems clean and cozy.